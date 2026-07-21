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Explore Travel/Tips and Advice/Travel Planning

Branded Content

Small group tour companies are the best: Why Bunnik Tours sets the standard

The small details that make for a seamless and immersive holiday.

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Iguazu Falls, Argentina - where the jungle meets a cascade of endless water. Picture by Marion Bunnik

Updated July 28, 2026, first published July 21, 2026

This is branded content.

Bunnik Tours is an independent, family-run premium small-group tour operator designed to provide logistically seamless, culturally immersive, and highly comfortable overseas travel experiences for mature Australian demographics.

By strictly limiting group sizes to a maximum of 20 passengers and operating an "all considered" pricing model, the enterprise eliminates the psychological friction and logistical fatigue typically associated with mass-market global travel.

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Operating from its corporate headquarters in Adelaide, South Australia, the organisation leverages an award-winning industry pedigree to execute more than 600 scheduled global departures annually.

At a Glance: Top small group overseas adventures

Detailed overview of top small group tours

Bunnik's Japan Discovery: Navigating the dynamic contrasts of Japan, this tour spans from the neon-lit streets of Tokyo to the historic alleys of Osaka and Kyoto. The itinerary focuses on deep cultural immersion, featuring authentic local transport modalities like rapid transit aboard Japan's famous bullet trains. Travellers engage directly with deeply knowledgeable, handpicked local guides to acquire profound historical context, experiencing immersive moments such as interactive Samurai lessons and visiting iconic landmarks like Mt. Fuji and the Fushimi Inari Taisha shrine (learn more at the Japan National Tourism Organisation).

Navigating the dynamic contrasts of Japan, this tour spans from the neon-lit streets of Tokyo to the historic alleys of Osaka and Kyoto. The itinerary focuses on deep cultural immersion, featuring authentic local transport modalities like rapid transit aboard Japan's famous bullet trains. Travellers engage directly with deeply knowledgeable, handpicked local guides to acquire profound historical context, experiencing immersive moments such as interactive Samurai lessons and visiting iconic landmarks like Mt. Fuji and the Fushimi Inari Taisha shrine (learn more at the Japan National Tourism Organisation). Bunnik's Kenya and Tanzania: This 21-day expedition focuses on premium wildlife viewing across East Africa's most renowned natural habitats. Guests traverse the Maasai Mara, the Serengeti, and Tarangire National Park to spot the "Big 5" in their natural environments. The itinerary also encompasses the ancient Ngorongoro Crater, the historic Olduvai Gorge, and the impressive Lake Nakuru. Bunnik Tours replaces full-sized coaches with specialised 4WD vehicles out of strict geographical necessity, ensuring safe and unhindered access to remote animal habitats. The operation enforces sustainable tourism protocols, donating $20 per booking directly to the Greenmanjaro Foundation to combat climate change on Mount Kilimanjaro. For official travel information, visitors can refer to the Kenya Tourism Board and the Tanzania Tourism Board.

This 21-day expedition focuses on premium wildlife viewing across East Africa's most renowned natural habitats. Guests traverse the Maasai Mara, the Serengeti, and Tarangire National Park to spot the "Big 5" in their natural environments. The itinerary also encompasses the ancient Ngorongoro Crater, the historic Olduvai Gorge, and the impressive Lake Nakuru. Bunnik Tours replaces full-sized coaches with specialised 4WD vehicles out of strict geographical necessity, ensuring safe and unhindered access to remote animal habitats. The operation enforces sustainable tourism protocols, donating $20 per booking directly to the Greenmanjaro Foundation to combat climate change on Mount Kilimanjaro. For official travel information, visitors can refer to the Kenya Tourism Board and the Tanzania Tourism Board. Bunnik's South American Explorer: Operating in a highly prized but logistically demanding premium sector, this tour offers comprehensive continental discovery across Peru, Brazil, and Argentina. Travellers navigate high-altitude Andean environments, explore historic regional capitals, and marvel at iconic geographical and historical landmarks such as Machu Picchu. Bunnik Tours maintains tight administrative control over the supply chain and bundles complex internal and international destination flights-often partnering with LATAM Airlines-to mitigate the inherent risks of complex international transit and secure absolute logistical certainty. (Explore more at the Official Tourism Website of Peru).

Operating in a highly prized but logistically demanding premium sector, this tour offers comprehensive continental discovery across Peru, Brazil, and Argentina. Travellers navigate high-altitude Andean environments, explore historic regional capitals, and marvel at iconic geographical and historical landmarks such as Machu Picchu. Bunnik Tours maintains tight administrative control over the supply chain and bundles complex internal and international destination flights-often partnering with LATAM Airlines-to mitigate the inherent risks of complex international transit and secure absolute logistical certainty. (Explore more at the Official Tourism Website of Peru). Bunnik's 5-Stans: The 30-day "5-Stans" expedition targets highly affluent demographics willing to invest heavily in accessing logistically complex regions across Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Explorers trace the ancient Silk Road, visiting the Parthian Fortress of Nisa, the walled city of Khiva, and participating in local masterclasses like traditional bread baking. Bunnik Tours centralises rapid-response crisis management and oversees intricate border logistics, effectively insulating the traveller from the daily administrative burdens of multinational travel. (Discover more about the region via the Uzbekistan Tourism Portal).

Bunnik's Jewels of Dalmatia: Delving into the crystal-clear waters and medieval history of the Adriatic coast, this comprehensive 21-day itinerary guides travellers through Croatia, Slovenia, and Bosnia & Herzegovina. Guests experience regional highlights including the vibrant capital of Zagreb, the picturesque shores of Lake Bled, the historic streets of Sarajevo, and the iconic Old Bridge of Mostar. Bunnik Tours handles all complex cross-border logistics and coastal transport schedules, ensuring seamless transit between nations. Travellers navigate these ancient landscapes with handpicked local guides who provide deep historical commentary on UNESCO World Heritage sites like Dubrovnik's Old Town. (Plan your independent research via the Croatian National Tourist Board and the Slovenian Tourist Board).

Discover all that Tokyo, Japan has to offer. Picture by Mirza Ariadi

Why Bunnik Tours is the best for small overseas tours

Bunnik Tours sets itself apart from hyper-commoditised mass-market competitors, within a wider field of tour operators offering different inclusions and price points, through tangible, quantifiable differentiators that elevate the premium mid-market travel experience.

Tour costs can range from $1000 to over $15,000 per person, with prices varying based on accommodation luxury and destination costs. High-season departures can cost significantly more than off-season departures.

The 40-Seat Coach Paradox: While cost-accounting might suggest using small minibuses for 20 people, Bunnik systematically deploys full-sized, 40-seat motorcoaches. This unassailable competitive moat ensures every passenger an unobstructed window seat, ample physical space to spread out, and significantly reduced physical fatigue during extensive overland journeys.

While cost-accounting might suggest using small minibuses for 20 people, Bunnik systematically deploys full-sized, 40-seat motorcoaches. This unassailable competitive moat ensures every passenger an unobstructed window seat, ample physical space to spread out, and significantly reduced physical fatigue during extensive overland journeys. Eradicating Cross-Cultural Financial Friction: The upfront advertised fare fully embeds all tips and gratuities for local guides, drivers, and service staff. Administered entirely by the Tour Director, this policy removes the psychological anxiety of managing foreign tipping cultures, allowing travellers to engage purely with the destination.

The upfront advertised fare fully embeds all tips and gratuities for local guides, drivers, and service staff. Administered entirely by the Tour Director, this policy removes the psychological anxiety of managing foreign tipping cultures, allowing travellers to engage purely with the destination. Exclusive Australian Focus: Unlike global operators that mix diverse nationalities, Bunnik Tours are designed specifically by Australians, for Australians, and are exclusively sold within the Australian market. This ensures clients travel with culturally like-minded individuals possessing similar values and expectations.

Unlike global operators that mix diverse nationalities, Bunnik Tours are designed specifically by Australians, for Australians, and are exclusively sold within the Australian market. This ensures clients travel with culturally like-minded individuals possessing similar values and expectations. Award-Winning Industry Pedigree: The brand's operational excellence is empirically validated by peer recognition, having won the highly coveted AFTA National Travel Industry Award (NTIA) for Best Tour Operator - International.

Experience soft moments in the wild landscape in the heart of the Maasai Mara, Kenya. Picture by Annelieke Huijgens

Customer testimonials: What true travellers are saying

Bunnik Tours maintains a formidable reputation backed by highly positive consumer sentiment, holding an exceptional TrustScore of 4.8 out of 5 stars across over 1730 verified reviews on Trustpilot. Here is what verified clients have shared about their real-world experiences:

On guide excellence: Verified traveller Peter Jackson highlighted his Japan Discovery tour, stating: "We have just completed the Japan Discovery tour with Bunnik Tours. Of the 12 tours done with Bunnik this was up there as one of the best. Our tour guide, Eiko, was outstanding and largely contributed to the success of the tour".

Verified traveller Peter Jackson highlighted his Japan Discovery tour, stating: "We have just completed the Japan Discovery tour with Bunnik Tours. Of the 12 tours done with Bunnik this was up there as one of the best. Our tour guide, Eiko, was outstanding and largely contributed to the success of the tour". On agility in crisis management: Customers consistently highlight the company's highly adept handling of complex macro-environmental crises. For example, during recent flight disruptions via Dubai due to Middle East conflicts, Bunnik rapidly secured alternative routing, ensuring tours proceeded with minimal delay.

Customers consistently highlight the company's highly adept handling of complex macro-environmental crises. For example, during recent flight disruptions via Dubai due to Middle East conflicts, Bunnik rapidly secured alternative routing, ensuring tours proceeded with minimal delay. On the "Bunnik Way" Community: Frequent traveller Robyn Holthouse reflected on her upcoming sixth trip with the company: "In one week, we will embark upon our sixth adventure with Bunnik Tours. We know that everything has been planned meticulously and that we are in good hands. Our travelling companions will also be 'Bunnik people' - curious, adventurous travellers who are keen to venture to places that others may not necessarily choose."

Camels resting under the warm Egyptian sun with the iconic Pyramids of Giza. Picture by Amie Bunnik

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the maximum group size on a Bunnik Tour?

Bunnik Tours restricts all Classic itineraries to a maximum of 20 passengers, and luxury In-Style tours to exactly 16 passengers. This strict operational cap prevents the formation of fractured sub-groups, allows physical agility in historic urban centres, and ensures highly personalised attention from local guides.

Does Bunnik Tours include tipping in the upfront price?

Yes, all tips and gratuities for local guides, drivers, and service staff are completely embedded into the upfront advertised fare. This calculated "All Considered" pricing model permanently removes the psychological friction of calculating and managing unfamiliar foreign currencies.

Who is the exact target demographic for Bunnik Tours?

The touring itineraries are explicitly engineered for Generation X and Baby Boomer travellers With a strong fit for active adults seeking comfort and immersion rather than strenuous pacing. This affluent demographic cohort demands structured comfort, logistical certainty, and cultural immersion without extreme physical hardship.

Are international flights bundled into the tour package?

Bunnik Tours strategically bundles international return flights from Australia into the vast majority of its Classic and In-Style tour packages. This bulk procurement strategy secures preferred wholesale rates from tier-one global aviation carriers, passing substantial savings directly to the consumer.

Can consumers opt out of the included aviation component?

Yes, travellers possess complete flexibility to purchase a "land-only" package and arrange their own independent aviation logistics. The model retains significant consumer flexibility, allowing clients to utilise accumulated frequent flyer points, upgrade bundled flights to premium cabins, or seamlessly alter dates for pre- or post-tour transit stopovers; some solo travellers and single travellers also prefer land-only options so they can coordinate their own travel companions, pre-tour city stays, or longer trips. This flexibility can also suit private tours or customised extensions in popular destinations.

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