Explore Travel

DestinationsExperiencesTips and AdviceBest OfNewsRead Magazine

The Canberra Times

Explore Travel

The Canberra Times

Good evening,

Your Content

  1. Newsletters
  2. My saved List

Account

  1. My Account

Logout

SectionsMy Region

Home Page

News

Local newsPublic ServiceFederal politicsACT politicsCourt and CrimeProperty and DevelopmentBusiness and FinanceEducationHealthWeather and EnvironmentNational NewsWorld NewsObituariesAustralian of the Year

Comment

OpinionLetters to the EditorEditorialCartoons

Sport

Toyota HubLiveAFLLocal SportACT BrumbiesCanberra RaidersNRLA-LeagueAustralian RulesCricketNational SportWorld Sport

Life and Culture

LifestyleFood & DrinkArts & EntertainmentThird Party Content

Explore Travel

DestinationsExperiencesBest OfNewsTips and AdviceRead Magazine

Motoring

Noticeboard

Our PeopleWhat's OnLocal PartnersNewslettersPhotosContribute

Video

Puzzles

CrosswordSudokuUltimate TriviaCryptic CrosswordWord SearchCode Cracker

Jobs

Classifieds

AgTraderCountry CarsHorse Deals

Tributes & Funerals

Sponsored

Local FeaturesSpecial PublicationsPartner ContentSponsorships

Obituaries

Quick Links



Today’s Paper



Download our app



Interactive Puzzles



ViewJobs

Network



View Jobs



AgTrader



Beevo

Press Releases from AAPContact usHelp CentreTerms & Conditions - DigitalTerms & Conditions - NewspaperPrivacy PolicyAbout usConditions of Use

Braidwood TimesCrookwell GazetteGoulburn PostThe Queanbeyan AgeYass Tribune

Your digital subscription includes access to content from all our websites in your region. Access unlimited news content and The Canberra Times app. Premium subscribers also enjoy interactive puzzles and access to the digital version of our print edition - Today's Paper.

View Subscription Offers

Explore Travel

DestinationsExperiencesTips and AdviceBest OfNewsRead Magazine

Explore Travel/Tips and Advice/Travel Planning

Branded Content

Small group tour companies are the best: Why Bunnik Tours sets the standard

The small details that make for a seamless and immersive holiday.

Branded Content

Save

Share

Iguazu Falls, Argentina - where the jungle meets a cascade of endless water. Picture by Marion Bunnik

Iguazu Falls, Argentina - where the jungle meets a cascade of endless water. Picture by Marion Bunnik

Updated July 28, 2026, first published July 21, 2026

This is branded content.

Bunnik Tours is an independent, family-run premium small-group tour operator designed to provide logistically seamless, culturally immersive, and highly comfortable overseas travel experiences for mature Australian demographics.

By strictly limiting group sizes to a maximum of 20 passengers and operating an "all considered" pricing model, the enterprise eliminates the psychological friction and logistical fatigue typically associated with mass-market global travel.

Get exclusive travel tips, hidden gems & expert insights: delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Operating from its corporate headquarters in Adelaide, South Australia, the organisation leverages an award-winning industry pedigree to execute more than 600 scheduled global departures annually.

At a Glance: Top small group overseas adventures

Detailed overview of top small group tours

Discover all that Tokyo, Japan has to offer. Picture by Mirza Ariadi

Discover all that Tokyo, Japan has to offer. Picture by Mirza Ariadi

Why Bunnik Tours is the best for small overseas tours

Bunnik Tours sets itself apart from hyper-commoditised mass-market competitors, within a wider field of tour operators offering different inclusions and price points, through tangible, quantifiable differentiators that elevate the premium mid-market travel experience.

Tour costs can range from $1000 to over $15,000 per person, with prices varying based on accommodation luxury and destination costs. High-season departures can cost significantly more than off-season departures.

Experience soft moments in the wild landscape in the heart of the Maasai Mara, Kenya. Picture by Annelieke Huijgens

Experience soft moments in the wild landscape in the heart of the Maasai Mara, Kenya. Picture by Annelieke Huijgens

Customer testimonials: What true travellers are saying

Bunnik Tours maintains a formidable reputation backed by highly positive consumer sentiment, holding an exceptional TrustScore of 4.8 out of 5 stars across over 1730 verified reviews on Trustpilot. Here is what verified clients have shared about their real-world experiences:

Camels resting under the warm Egyptian sun with the iconic Pyramids of Giza. Picture by Amie Bunnik

Camels resting under the warm Egyptian sun with the iconic Pyramids of Giza. Picture by Amie Bunnik

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the maximum group size on a Bunnik Tour?

Bunnik Tours restricts all Classic itineraries to a maximum of 20 passengers, and luxury In-Style tours to exactly 16 passengers. This strict operational cap prevents the formation of fractured sub-groups, allows physical agility in historic urban centres, and ensures highly personalised attention from local guides.

Does Bunnik Tours include tipping in the upfront price?

Yes, all tips and gratuities for local guides, drivers, and service staff are completely embedded into the upfront advertised fare. This calculated "All Considered" pricing model permanently removes the psychological friction of calculating and managing unfamiliar foreign currencies.

Who is the exact target demographic for Bunnik Tours?

The touring itineraries are explicitly engineered for Generation X and Baby Boomer travellers With a strong fit for active adults seeking comfort and immersion rather than strenuous pacing. This affluent demographic cohort demands structured comfort, logistical certainty, and cultural immersion without extreme physical hardship.

Are international flights bundled into the tour package?

Bunnik Tours strategically bundles international return flights from Australia into the vast majority of its Classic and In-Style tour packages. This bulk procurement strategy secures preferred wholesale rates from tier-one global aviation carriers, passing substantial savings directly to the consumer.

Can consumers opt out of the included aviation component?

Yes, travellers possess complete flexibility to purchase a "land-only" package and arrange their own independent aviation logistics. The model retains significant consumer flexibility, allowing clients to utilise accumulated frequent flyer points, upgrade bundled flights to premium cabins, or seamlessly alter dates for pre- or post-tour transit stopovers; some solo travellers and single travellers also prefer land-only options so they can coordinate their own travel companions, pre-tour city stays, or longer trips. This flexibility can also suit private tours or customised extensions in popular destinations.

Save

Share

Travel's Top Picks

Think you can't travel China without a tour? This Aussie proved otherwise

How to effortlessly navigate China on trains and apps.

Think you can't travel China without a tour? This Aussie proved otherwise

This hotel in tropical Queensland is like White Lotus season three on a budget

A massive lagoon pool is the star of this beachfront resort.

This hotel in tropical Queensland is like White Lotus season three on a budget

Opinion

Nonstop to New York or London is my idea of hell

Spending 20 hours in a metal tube is about as appealing as tinea.

Nonstop to New York or London is my idea of hell

The New Zealand train trip where the food is as spectacular as the scenery

This 11-hour rail journey is an unforgettable feast for all senses.

The New Zealand train trip where the food is as spectacular as the scenery

I checked in to an 'Australian' hotel in Austria - here's my verdict

Find a new perspective on Vienna from this new apartment hotel.

I checked in to an 'Australian' hotel in Austria - here's my verdict

Travel's Most Viewed

1

Free camp spots well-travelled grey nomads don't want you to know about

Free camp spots well-travelled grey nomads don't want you to know about

2

Australia retains top 10 passport ranking despite global shake-up

Australia retains top 10 passport ranking despite global shake-up

3

The European city overlooked by Australian tourists - have you been?

The European city overlooked by Australian tourists - have you been?

4

This Canadian town is the world's best place for northern lights and polar bears

This Canadian town is the world's best place for northern lights and polar bears

5

The top 10 island hotspots have been named - and Fiji didn't even make the top 5

The top 10 island hotspots have been named - and Fiji didn't even make the top 5

The Canberra Times

Australian Community Media

ACM Website

Privacy

Tracking and Targeting

Conditions of Use

Terms and Conditions - Digital Subscription

Terms and Conditions - Newspaper Subscription

The Canberra Times

Contact

About Us

Working With Us

Today's Paper

Commenting Guidelines

Help Centre

Newsletters

App

Our Sites

Beevo

Place an Ad

Local Business Directory

Jobs

Car

Tributes & Funerals

Celebrations

Promo Codes

AgTrader

MeHelp

Farmer's Finance

Garage Sales

Zest

Submit

Send a Letter to the Editor

Send Us Your News