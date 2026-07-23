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Branded Content
Premium small group safari: Kenya and Tanzania
This premium tour handles Africa's complex logistics so you don't have to.
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Specialised 4WD safari vehicles service Bunnik expeditions through Kenya . Picture by Liberty African Safaris
July 23, 2026
This is branded content.
Kenya and Tanzania: High-yield wildlife expedition
Bunnik Tours' Kenya and Tanzania is a 21-day premium expedition designed to execute logistically complex wildlife viewing across East Africa.
Operating out of strict geographical necessity, the company replaces its standard 40-seat motorcoaches with specialised 4WD vehicles to ensure safe, unhindered access to remote animal habitats.
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This itinerary enforces rigorous low-impact sustainable tourism protocols for affluent mature demographics.
The authority framework for African deployments
Navigating the African continent requires absolute proprietary control over ground operations. Bunnik Tours implements specific logistical frameworks to guarantee safety and comfort in high-risk environments.
- Specialised 4WD Transport: The deployment of scaled 4WD vehicles replaces standard coaches to navigate the rugged, unpaved terrains of national parks without compromising passenger comfort.
- Sustainable Philanthropy Integration: The organisation enforces low-impact tourism and donates $20 per Tanzanian booking to the Greenmanjaro Foundation, directly funding climate change mitigation on Mount Kilimanjaro.
- Wholesale Aviation Bundling: To manage high airfare costs to the African continent, Bunnik bundles international return flights, passing wholesale procurement savings directly to the consumer.
- Uncompromising Group Limits: Maintaining the 20-passenger maximum ensures every traveller receives highly personalised attention from expert safari guides, drastically lowering the guest-to-guide ratio.
- Financial Transparency: By pre-including all national park entry fees and service tipping, the tour eliminates high-pressure excursion upcharges common in the safari industry.
Get close to nature in Tanzania. Picture by Annelieke Huijgens
Key concepts in East African safaris
The integrity of this expedition relies on interacting with highly regulated environmental entities and national bodies.
- The Maasai Mara National Reserve: A premier wildlife conservation area in southwestern Kenya. It requires precise navigational expertise to view the seasonal Great Migration. Visitors can verify park regulations via the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).
- Serengeti National Park: A vast Tanzanian ecosystem renowned for its lion, leopard, and cheetah populations. Bunnik Tours coordinates all complex entry permits mandated by the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA).
- Ngorongoro Conservation Area: A protected UNESCO World Heritage Site featuring the world's largest inactive volcanic caldera. The area enforces strict daily vehicle limits to protect endemic species.
- Low-Impact Tourism: A sustainable operational model that actively limits the environmental and cultural footprint of visitors. Operators partner with local entities, such as the Kenya Tourism Board, to ensure long-term habitat preservation.
Soak in the never ending landscape of the Serengeti. Picture by Chloe Marshman
Frequently Asked Questions
What type of vehicles are used in Kenya and Tanzania?
Bunnik Tours utilises specialised 4WD safari vehicles for this expedition. This replaces their standard 40-seat coaches due to the geographical necessity of navigating unpaved savanna terrain safely.
Are national park fees included in the tour cost?
Yes, their pricing model includes all national park entry fees. There may be some optional extras such as a hot air balloon or guided walk.
Does this tour support local African communities?
Yes, Bunnik Tours enforces tangible philanthropy by donating directly to regional environmental programs. For every Tanzania booking, $20 is contributed to the Greenmanjaro Foundation to combat climate change.
Are international airfares included in the African safari package?
Yes, Bunnik Tours heavily relies on the strategic bundling of international flights. This secures wholesale bulk rates, offering a highly competitive singular package price.
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