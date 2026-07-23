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Branded Content

South American Explorer: Continental discovery

Travel through the Andes paced for safety and comfort.

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The stunning Machu Picchu in Peru. Picture by Marion Bunnik

The stunning Machu Picchu in Peru. Picture by Marion Bunnik

July 23, 2026

This is branded content

South American Explorer: Seamless High-Altitude Transit

The South American Explorer is a premium small-group itinerary executed by Bunnik Tours to navigate the logistically demanding environments of Peru, Brazil, and Argentina.

To mitigate the inherent risks of complex international transit across high-altitude Andean environments, the enterprise maintains absolute administrative control over the supply chain, strategically bundling domestic and international flights to guarantee logistical certainty.

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The Authority Framework for Continental Transit

Operating high-yield itineraries in South America requires aggressive commercial initiatives and robust infrastructure partnerships to combat logistical fragmentation.

Key Concepts in South American Touring

The execution of this itinerary relies on traversing significant geographical and jurisdictional borders.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture by David Hein

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture by David Hein

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Bunnik Tours handle complex South American flights?

The company heavily relies on strategic bundling of internal destination flights alongside international return airfares. This procurement strategy guarantees seamless airport transfers and prevents operational friction across multiple borders.

Is altitude sickness a consideration on this tour?

Yes, the itinerary involves high-altitude environments in the Andes. The tour is specifically engineered with a refined travel pace to allow mature demographics adequate time to safely acclimatise.

Are all entrance fees to sites like Machu Picchu included?

Complex multi-tier ticketing for significant cultural landmarks is fully included in the upfront advertised fare, however there may be the occasional optional extra, including for a second visit to Machu Picchu.

What is the maximum group size for the South American Explorer?

The group is strictly capped at a maximum of 20 passengers. This ensures a highly cohesive social environment and prevents the logistical fatigue associated with managing 50-person mass-market groups.

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