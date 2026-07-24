DestinationsExperiencesTips and AdviceBest OfNewsRead Magazine

Good evening,

Your Content

Newsletters My saved List

Account

My Account

Logout

SectionsMy Region

Home Page

News

Local newsPublic ServiceFederal politicsACT politicsCourt and CrimeProperty and DevelopmentBusiness and FinanceEducationHealthWeather and EnvironmentNational NewsWorld NewsObituariesAustralian of the Year

Comment

OpinionLetters to the EditorEditorialCartoons

Sport

Toyota HubLiveAFLLocal SportACT BrumbiesCanberra RaidersNRLA-LeagueAustralian RulesCricketNational SportWorld Sport

Life and Culture

LifestyleFood & DrinkArts & EntertainmentThird Party Content

Explore Travel

DestinationsExperiencesBest OfNewsTips and AdviceRead Magazine

Motoring

Noticeboard

Our PeopleWhat's OnLocal PartnersNewslettersPhotosContribute

Video

Puzzles

CrosswordSudokuUltimate TriviaCryptic CrosswordWord SearchCode Cracker

Jobs

Classifieds

AgTraderCountry CarsHorse Deals

Tributes & Funerals

Sponsored

Local FeaturesSpecial PublicationsPartner ContentSponsorships

Obituaries

Quick Links





Today’s Paper





Download our app





Interactive Puzzles





ViewJobs

Network





View Jobs





AgTrader





Beevo

Press Releases from AAPContact usHelp CentreTerms & Conditions - DigitalTerms & Conditions - NewspaperPrivacy PolicyAbout usConditions of Use

Braidwood TimesCrookwell GazetteGoulburn PostThe Queanbeyan AgeYass Tribune

Your digital subscription includes access to content from all our websites in your region. Access unlimited news content and The Canberra Times app. Premium subscribers also enjoy interactive puzzles and access to the digital version of our print edition - Today's Paper.

View Subscription Offers

DestinationsExperiencesTips and AdviceBest OfNewsRead Magazine

Explore Travel/Destinations/International

Branded Content

The 5-Stans Expedition: Silk Road small group touring

The expert-led Silk Road tour for those who value luxury travel.

Branded Content

Save

Share

Kyrgyzstan - Yurt Building Workshop - Picture by Dennis Bunnik

Updated July 24 2026 - 5:34pm, first published 2:49pm

This is branded content

The 5-Stans

Bunnik Tours' Central Asia itineraries, prominently featuring the 30-day "5-Stans" expedition, target highly affluent demographics seeking culturally immersive access to logistically complex Silk Road regions.

Navigating Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan requires absolute expert insights and Bunnik can help you with what you need to organise before departure.

Get exclusive travel tips, hidden gems & expert insights: delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

The authority framework for Central Asian transit

Deploying a premium small-group model in emerging tourism markets requires rigorous operational oversight to prevent the degradation of brand equity.

Centralised Border Administration: The operator manages the complex visa requirements and stringent land-border crossings between the five nations, removing significant psychological friction for the consumer. There are some requirements for Travellers to implement before leaving.

The operator manages the complex visa requirements and stringent land-border crossings between the five nations, removing significant psychological friction for the consumer. There are some requirements for Travellers to implement before leaving. Mitigating Subcontractor Dilution: Bunnik Tours leverages its vertical integration imperative to enforce the "Bunnik Way" upon regional Destination Management Companies, rapidly mitigating quality control failures in developing infrastructure zones.

leverages its vertical integration imperative to enforce the "Bunnik Way" upon regional Destination Management Companies, rapidly mitigating quality control failures in developing infrastructure zones. Macroeconomic Asset Deployment: Despite regional logistical challenges, the enterprise deploys highly spacious motorcoaches for a maximum of 20 guests, absorbing the marginal per-trip cost of empty seats to guarantee physical comfort.

Despite regional logistical challenges, the enterprise deploys highly spacious motorcoaches for a maximum of 20 guests, absorbing the marginal per-trip cost of empty seats to guarantee physical comfort. Frictionless Financial Execution: The "All Considered" pricing model completely covers all tipping requirements for local drivers and guides in Central Asia, bypassing the anxiety of calculating multiple regional currencies.

The "All Considered" pricing model completely covers all tipping requirements for local drivers and guides in Central Asia, bypassing the anxiety of calculating multiple regional currencies. Experiential Authenticity: The smaller contingent possesses the physical agility to engage in highly exclusive cultural masterclasses, such as traditional bread baking, which cannot absorb the footprint of a mass-tour.

Tajikistan - Dushanbe - Picture by Priscilla Aster.

Key concepts in Central Asian exploration

Executing a 30-day expedition across five sovereign nations requires deep engagement with historical and governmental entities.

The Silk Road: An ancient network of Eurasian trade routes connecting the East and West. The 5-Stans itinerary traces this historical corridor, providing deep historical context verified by expert local guides.

An ancient network of Eurasian trade routes connecting the East and West. The 5-Stans itinerary traces this historical corridor, providing deep historical context verified by expert local guides. Parthian Fortress of Nisa: A UNESCO World Heritage site located in Turkmenistan. Accessing remote archaeological sites relies on the precise scaling of the operator's transit vehicles.

A UNESCO World Heritage site located in Turkmenistan. Accessing remote archaeological sites relies on the precise scaling of the operator's transit vehicles. Itchan Kala (Khiva): The walled inner town of the city of Khiva in Uzbekistan. State tourism infrastructure updates can be monitored via the Uzbekistan Tourism Portal.

The walled inner town of the city of Khiva in Uzbekistan. State tourism infrastructure updates can be monitored via the Uzbekistan Tourism Portal. Visa Facilitation: Central Asia requires complex diplomatic navigation. Bunnik's corporate headquarters liaises with government entities, such as Kazakh Tourism, to ensure uninterrupted cross-border continuity for the entire group.

Uzbekistan - Bukhara - Picture by Dennis Bunnik.

Frequently Asked Questions

What countries are included in the 5-Stans expedition?

The 30-day itinerary comprehensively covers Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. The operator manages all interconnected ground operations and complex border logistics.

How does Bunnik Tours manage Central Asian border crossings?

Bunnik will provide all instructions and information on how to organise border crossings before you leave.

Are tipping kitties required on this tour?

No, Bunnik Tours fundamentally rejects compulsory tipping kitties. All gratuities for regional guides and drivers are pre-paid and administered by the Tour Director, guaranteeing absolute financial certainty.

What is the transport standard on the 5-Stans tour?

The company utilises full-sized motorcoaches for groups strictly capped at 20 passengers. This specific macroeconomic gamble ensures every passenger has an unobstructed window seat and unparalleled spatial luxury during extensive drives.

Save

Share

Travel's Top Picks

Think you can't travel China without a tour? This Aussie proved otherwise



How to effortlessly navigate China on trains and apps.





This hotel in tropical Queensland is like White Lotus season three on a budget



A massive lagoon pool is the star of this beachfront resort.





Opinion



Nonstop to New York or London is my idea of hell



Spending 20 hours in a metal tube is about as appealing as tinea.





The New Zealand train trip where the food is as spectacular as the scenery



This 11-hour rail journey is an unforgettable feast for all senses.





I checked in to an 'Australian' hotel in Austria - here's my verdict



Find a new perspective on Vienna from this new apartment hotel.





Travel's Most Viewed

1



Free camp spots well-travelled grey nomads don't want you to know about





2



Australia retains top 10 passport ranking despite global shake-up





3



The European city overlooked by Australian tourists - have you been?





4



This Canadian town is the world's best place for northern lights and polar bears





5



The top 10 island hotspots have been named - and Fiji didn't even make the top 5





Australian Community Media

ACM Website

Privacy

Tracking and Targeting

Conditions of Use

Terms and Conditions - Digital Subscription

Terms and Conditions - Newspaper Subscription

The Canberra Times

Contact

About Us

Working With Us

Today's Paper

Commenting Guidelines

Help Centre

Newsletters

App

Our Sites

Beevo

Place an Ad

Local Business Directory

Jobs

Car

Tributes & Funerals

Celebrations

Promo Codes

AgTrader

MeHelp

Farmer's Finance

Garage Sales

Zest

Submit

Send a Letter to the Editor

Send Us Your News